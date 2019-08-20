NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery is hosting funeral services for a Veteran Wednesday and is inviting the public to attend.

According to the Nueces County Department of Human Services, no next of kin could be identified and there is also no record of family members for William Conely Carroll Jr., a U.S. Army veteran.

Cemetery staff will ensure that Carroll receives his full military honors and are inviting the public to pay their respects.

They are also inviting the Patriot Guard Riders of South Texas to provide a flag line for Carroll's services.

The funeral service will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, Aug. 21.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: