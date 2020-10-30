Virtual 'Red, White & You' Hiring Event for Veterans and their Spouses

The event assists veterans, service members and their spouses as they seek their next career opportunity.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On November 5, the ninth annual Red, White &You statewide hiring event is going virtual.

The Texas Workforce Commission, along with other contributors, host the event annually to assist veterans, service members and their spouses as they seek their next career opportunity.

Over 70 employers here in the Coastal Bend have registered their businesses, so if this sounds like something you're interested in attending, you are encouraged to register by visiting their website here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.