BBB: Scams targeting members of the military

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to data collected by the Federal Trade Commission, the average loss to scams for members of the military is $894 per victim -- triple the amount for non-military members.

It appears that answering the call to protect that which is precious, doesn’t protect our service members from being sighted by swindlers.

“As we get into the Memorial Day weekend, a lot of scams tend to target people who are active-duty military personnel,” says Katie Galan, Regional Director with the Better Business Bureau.

One prominent practice includes offering fake rental properties aimed at those who live off-base. It preys on renters who are often swayed by the excitement of not wanting to lose a “good deal” – especially if it is one you are trying to make by long distance.

“They (scammers) may show them pictures through email or text and then ask for a deposit of some sort,” says Galan. “And once they receive that deposit, then, of course, the account goes away, and they never hear from them again.”

Another shady scheme has to do with car sales – usually someone who claims to be selling a vehicle because they are about to be transferred. There are also fraudulent websites made to look legitimate, who advertise deep military discounts that are either misleading or downright dishonest.

According to Galan, “Sometimes the scammers can impersonate and create fake websites that say that they’re from some of these bigger car dealerships.”

The BBB says that in each case, it is important to do your research. Hang up the phone and independently verify the information you’re being given.

Also, avoid transactions that are made sight-unseen, and never wire a down-payment or give your personal information to someone you don’t know.

A helpful resource is the BBB’s Military Line (https://www.bbbmarketplacetrust.org/military-and-veteran-consumer-information), which provides free financial literacy information, access to BBB services, Scam Alerts, and complaint and dispute resolution for all branches of the U.S. military.

Taking the extra time to verify details before an agreement is made, can help safeguard those who serve.

