US Coast Guard decommissions an 87 foot search and rescue boat in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The US Coast Guard held a special ceremony on Friday to decommission one of their own at the Coast Guards Harbor Facility near the Port of Corpus Christi.

As some of the USCG top brass gathered to retire their Cutter Manta, officials said the 87-foot patrol boat's primary mission was search and rescue efforts.

"Over the 20-year history of the ship, [the ship] has countless rescue missions that have been conducted," Senior Chief Cody Schaffner said. "We've responded to more than a few here. They've been great coordinating and accomplishing those missions."

The Cutter Manta was originally commissioned into the service in 2000 and has serviced for 21 years.

The patrol boat will be replaced by a 154-foot Sentinel Class Cutter, also known as the Fast Response Cutter.

