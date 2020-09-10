x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Military Matters

11 Sailors, 1 civilian awarded for heroically stopping suspected terroristic attack at NAS-CC

On May 21, a suspected terrorist tried to gain access to the base from Ocean Drive.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Security personnel at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station were honored for heroically stopping an armed man who rushed the north gate of that base back in May.

It was on May 21 when a suspected terrorist tried to gain access to the base from Ocean Drive. That man was identified as 20-year-old Adam Alsahli.

He was shot and killed by Navy Security forces but not before he wounded one female security guard.

11 sailors from the base and one civilian were recognized for stopping that shooter and probably saving countless lives in the process.

Thankfully -- that guard fully recovered. The awards were handed out this afternoon by Gregory Slavonic, acting Navy Undersecretary.

Credit: 3News

RELATED: NAS-CC North Gate reopens after terrorist attack on May 21

RELATED: Newest addition to NAS-Kingsville Hall of Heroes