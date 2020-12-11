USS Lexington hosts annual Salute to Veterans Ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several folks took the day to honor those who protect our country every day.
People boarded the USS Lexington this afternoon for the museum's annual Salute to Veterans ceremony. Those who attended were able to celebrate Veteran's Day with music by 'The Veterans Band', a wreath-laying and a speech from u-s representative Michael Cloud addressing how residents of the coastal bend always show such great appreciation for veterans.
From all of us here at 3News, thank you to our local veterans.
