'For the love of God, help me' | Missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen's mother makes desperate plea to find her daughter

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia and missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen's family met with Fort Hood leaders Tuesday to discuss the ongoing search efforts.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia said the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen involved foul play.

Garcia said that was the word she and Guillen's family received after meeting with Fort Hood leaders and the Army Criminal Investigation Division Tuesday morning.

Garcia, Guillen's mother, sisters, the family attorney and a representative from the League of United Latin Citizens of America spoke in front of the Fort Hood main gate.

Guillen's mother, Gloria, gave an emotional speech in Spanish demanding justice, saying she did not trust Fort Hood and didn't want to talk to them.

She said she believed everything they've told her was lies.

"This girl is my life. She's my everything," Gloria said. "I want my little girl back. For the love of God, help me."

Garcia said Fort Hood officials assured her they would not stop searching until they found Guillen.

Garcia said Fort Hood officials could only tell them the last time Guillen was seen was 11:30 a.m. on April 22. They could not provide a full accounting of her day.

The family attorney, Natalie Kahwam, said Fort Hood never told them she had disappeared. They called Fort Hood to tell them they had not heard from her.

Kahwam also questioned why there had not been a 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. check to make sure soldiers were accounted for.

Guillen was wearing a black T-shirt in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood.

Her car keys, room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

Garcia said Guillen was called into work on her off-day but it was unclear why.

CID announced last week it launched an investigation into claims Guillen was sexually harassed.

Garcia said Guillen had reported to her friends and family that a sergeant once came into her shower while she was naked. Garcia said the CID agent told them they didn't start a sexual harassment investigation earlier because that was not considered criminal.

Kahwam said she would demand a congressional investigation.

"I want to know what happened and who is covering up for who and why are they covering up," said Kahwam.

CID is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for credible information leading to the whereabouts of Guillen.

LULAC added $25,000 to the reward. Rapper Baby Bash also said he would offer $5,000.