Free virtual job fair for transitioning Army soldiers and their spouses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The US Army's Human Resource Command and Recruit Military will be hosting a free job fair for transitioning Army soldiers and their spouses.

That includes those who are leaving the military and preparing to work in the civilian world.

Since last year, this job fair has served more than 80,000 military personnel and their spouses.

Recruit Military said now is the time for veterans and America's employers to connect and get back to work.

It's happening Tuesday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

