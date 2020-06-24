'We are filled with anger' | LULAC accuses Army of negligence, recklessness

Organization is also calling for zero enlistments into the U.S. Army

FORT HOOD, Texas — The ongoing search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, missing from Fort Hood since April 22, hit yet another fever pitch of anger yesterday as her family continues to tirelessly search for the 20-year old young solider.

"It is heartbreaking and we are filled with both anger and anguish over the crime committed against Vanessa on an American military installation," the National President of LULAC, Domingo Garcia said.

LULAC said in a statement that they are also taking a stand with the Guillen family and in doing so, urging other Latino families to not enlist in the United States Army until Vanessa is found and those responsible have been brought to justice.

"Today, we join with Vanessa’s mother in urging our nation’s Latino families NOT to encourage, support nor allow their sons and daughters to enlist into the U.S. Army until Vanessa is found and those responsible for her crime are brought to justice," they said. "Also, we demand that the officials within CID who have mangled this case be immediately removed and brought up on disciplinary charges for dereliction of duty and leaving a soldier out there somewhere; something our nation does not do."

LULAC categorized the handling of the Guillen case as "troubling and reckless" and has called for Senators John Cornyn, Ted Cruz and President Trump to "seize the moment and show our nation through their leadership that our military truly matters, not just the missiles and tanks, but the men and women who are the shield for America's freedoms."

LULAC vowed to not be silent until Vanessa is brought home, demanding that every lead be followed until that happens.