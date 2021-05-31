x
Military Matters

Remembering the lives lost onboard the USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans, families and active military members gathered on the USS Lexington on Memorial Day to remember the men and women who lost their lives defending their country.

