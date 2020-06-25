Millions of masks are on their way to healthcare workers, first responders and school districts across Texas

The masks are being provided by the Texas Department of Emergency Management. The Department says they currently have masks coming in every day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier this week Governor Abbott held his statewide press conference updating Texans on the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Chief Nim Kidd was also at that presser. Kidd is with the Texas Department of Emergency Management to give an update on PPE.



3News Anchor Leslie Adami had the chance to speak with him one-on-one this week.

Kidd shared his department is currently pushing 70 million masks across the state out to healthcare workers, first responders, and school districts to help prepare for the fall.

“Our job in this effort is to make sure that there is PPE or masks in each of those schools for students and faculty and staff once the school year starts" but we'll stay in contact with TEA and Commissioner Morath to make sure that we have the right resources available." Said Kidd.

Chief Kidd says the department currently has another 45 to 46 million more masks in inventory and additional ones are coming in every day.

Kidd also shared this important reminder that while COVID-19 is on all our minds right now state officials cannot afford to take their eyes off of the Gulf. Especially since we are in hurricane season.



“We need all of our community to remember that Texas is an all-hazard state. We're not only dealing with coronavirus or COVID-19 right now but floods, fires, and tornadoes can happen at any day so we want to make sure families have a communication plan, a kit a place to go and evacuate if need to be." Said Kidd.

Chief Kidd also saying his team is working closely to help facilitate tests across the state. Currently there are 880 locations across Texas offering COVID-19 tests.