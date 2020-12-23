18 million Texans need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 for shot to make a difference, experts say

More than 25,000 people have died a COVID-related death in our state.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With news of an additional 620,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine coming to Texas this week, it looks like more residents will soon have an opportunity to join healthcare workers, seniors, and even a few politicians in rolling up their sleeves.

Looking at the latest numbers, the additional doses cannot get here fast enough. More than 25,000 people have died a COVID-related death in our state.

In Nueces County, 5 deaths being reported on Tuesday, adding to the more than 500 here who have already died, each number, a name, and a face being mourned by someone.

In all of that, though, there is some good news when it comes to doing more to protect our friends and family from this insidious disease. While frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents are still the target for now, after that, vaccines will go to Texans who are 65 or older, and to those who are considered high-risk with chronic medical issues.

According to Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Director, Annette Rodriguez, that includes those with, “…cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease, etc.”

Meanwhile, officials with both Christus Spohn and Corpus Christi Medical Center tell us efforts to vaccinate their workers continues, and that they are confident that they have enough doses to give the vaccine to any of their associates who want to receive it, and although they are highly encouraging them to take the step of being vaccinated, neither organization is requiring it.

Health experts with Johns Hopkins University say that more than 65% of Americans will need to get the COVID vaccine before it begins to make a difference.

That’s about 18-million Texans.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, we are at just over 60,600 so far, meaning mask-wearing and distancing protocols will need to remain in place, possibly for months.

