Minnesota couple wanted for arson during civil unrest may have come through Coastal Bend, ATF offering $10,000 rewards

The U.S. Marshals say a man and woman who are persons of interest in several arson cases have visited the Coastal Bend over the past couple weeks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Marshals say a man and woman who are persons of interest in several arson cases during the recent unrest in St. Paul, Minnesota, have visited the Coastal Bend over the past couple weeks.

U.S. Marshals are now looking to the public for help locating them, and said the ATF is offering two rewards of up to $10,000 each for information leading to their arrests.

Authorities said 33-year-old Jose Felan Jr., a convicted felon, was seen on video lighting fires at numerous places in St. Paul, including a high school that serves disadvantaged youth. They believe his accomplice, 31-year-old Mena Dyaha Yousif, is helping him evade police.

The couple is believed to have traveled south from Minnesota, possibly to Mexico. U.S. Marshals said Yousif, who appears to be noticeably pregnant, is known to have worn disguises while on the run, including wigs, hair extensions, hats and the absence of a hijab.