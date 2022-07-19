Rep. Ilhan Omar arrested during abortion rights protest at Supreme Court

Rep. Omar was taking part in a planned 'civil disobedience' demonstration when she was arrested.

WASHINGTON — Rep. Ilhan Omar was arrested outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon while participating in an abortion rights protest.

The Minnesota congresswoman said in a tweet that she was participating in a planned "civil disobedience action." Omar had been vocal about the court's recent ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Today I was arrested while participating in a civil disobedience action with my fellow Members of Congress outside the Supreme Court.



I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights! ✊🏽pic.twitter.com/rpFYOGBDf4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 19, 2022

U.S. Capitol Police tweeted that Rep. Omar was among 16 members of congress who were arrested. According to the tweet, 34 people in total were arrested.

UPDATE: We made a total of 34 arrests for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding (DC Code § 22–1307).



That arrest number includes 16 Members of Congress. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 19, 2022