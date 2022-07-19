Rep. Ilhan Omar arrested during abortion rights protest at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — Rep. Ilhan Omar was arrested outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon while participating in an abortion rights protest.
The Minnesota congresswoman said in a tweet that she was participating in a planned "civil disobedience action." Omar had been vocal about the court's recent ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.
U.S. Capitol Police tweeted that Rep. Omar was among 16 members of congress who were arrested. According to the tweet, 34 people in total were arrested.
Capitol Police said they would give demonstrators three warnings to quit blocking traffic before arrests would be made.