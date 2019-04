HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Missing 12-year-old Hannah Diaz was found safe, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday.

Officials said the circumstances of her disappearance are under investigation.

Deputies alerted the public Hannah's disappearance on Saturday.

A HCSO helicopter flew over her neighborhood that morning with the hopes of locating her.

Investigators did not say where Hannah was found.

