HOUSTON — Houston police have put out an alert on a missing 13-year-old girl.

Genevera Jones is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 122 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police did not say where Genevera was last seen, but her father said he hasn't heard from her in a long time.

Police ask if you have seen Genevera or know where she is to please call HPD's Missing Person Desk at 832-394-1840.

