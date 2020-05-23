SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they are asking for the public's help in searching for a 5-year-old girl taken by her biological mother before she was supposed to be handed off to Child Protective Services.

Molly Rubio has also been diagnosed with a medical condition requiring a doctor's care, according to SAPD. She was last seen Thursday on the 500 block of West Baetz Boulevard, on the south side.

Molly has brown hair and brown eyes, a light complexion, and weighs about 40 pounds. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a yellow shirt and blue jean shorts.

If you have any information on Molly's whereabouts, you're urged to contact SAPD at (210)207-7660.