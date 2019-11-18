SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police confirm the body of Wilfredo Cabello was found in Bandera County.

The Bandera County Sheriff's Office told KENS 5 his body was found in a burned out truck in Lake Hills, Texas.

Someone passing by a rural road reported the truck on fire to police. An autopsy was performed and forensic analysis established the body was that of Cabello.

Authorities say the license plate had been removed from the truck.

Cabello was last seen Friday at 1212 West French Place, just north of downtown.

His wife Carla hopes police finds her husband's killer. She said they need to be caught so they won't hurt someone else.

She said her husband went to the duplex for a job opportunity on Friday. However, when he didn't answer, she showed up. She said she saw his truck and blood everywhere inside the house. According to the wife, surveillance footage from a home across the street showed her husband entering the home, but never coming out.

The department says his death is now being investigated as a murder. No arrests have yet been made.

Cabello's wife had a message to her husband's killer. She said she hopes God will forgive them.

