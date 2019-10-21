SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help in locating 68-year-old James Lacey who police say has a diagnosed medical condition.

Police said he was last seen in the 4700 block of Lyceum Drive near Babcock Road on Sunday.

Authorities said Lacey is 5'9", 160 pounds, has brown and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, orange shirt and black joggers.

If you have seen or have any information on James Lacey you are urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.