SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help in finding 37-year-old Wilfredo Cabello who police say suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

Cabello was last seen Friday at 1212 West French Place near Fredericksburg Road on the city's north side.

Police say Cabello is considered endangered due to the circumstances of his disappearance and evidence of foul play.

He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black sweatshirt with white "American Eagle" lettering and grey tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, you are urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.