MISSING PERSON: CCPD says Dwayne Elliott McFarland, 60, was last seen August 11

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police have asked for the public's help looking for 60-year-old Dawyne Elliot McFarland.

Investigators said McFarland was reported missing by his family on August 14, 2020. He was last seen at approximately 6:00 a.m. on August 12. Dwayne also goes by the name Dwayne Holt.

McFarland may be in need of medical assistance and was last seen in a black in color 2008 Dodge Caliber with temporary license plate #68842N2.

He is described as a 60-year-old black male who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.