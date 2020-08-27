MISSING PERSON: CCPD says Santos DeLaPaz was reported missing on August 21

If you have any information be sure to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are asking for the publics help to locate missing elderly person, Santos DeLaPaz.

Police say DeLaPaz was reported missing on August 21. Police say DeLaPaz is most likely on foot and may need medical assistance.

DeLaPaz was last seen near the area of the 13000 block of Northwest Blvd wearing a gray and green shirt with white shoes. DeLaPaz is described as a 65-year-old male, 5’05” tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, and has a tattoo on his left forearm with a visible scar on top of the tattoo.