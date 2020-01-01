CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help locating 48-year old Debra Sue Mitzelfelt.

Mitzelfelt has brown hair and brown eyes, stands at 5'03", and has a tattoo of a skull face on her left shoulder and a tattoo of three hearts on her left wrist.

Mitzelfelt was last seen December 31st, 2019, on the 17000 block of Tarkio Way, San Antonio. She was in a silver 2015 Ford F150 with Texas licence plate LVG0134.

San Antonio Police Department

Law enforcement believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Mitzelfelt, please contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7579.

