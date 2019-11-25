SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 29-year-old Christian Olivo-Faberlle who police say has a medical condition requiring doctors' care.

Police said he was last seen in the 6000 block of South New Braunfels near South Presa Street on the southeast side. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, you are urged to contact SAPD's Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660.

