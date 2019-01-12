FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the Fayetteville Police Department, two teenage girls have been reported missing after walking out of Fayetteville mental health facility.

16-year-old Kristen French-Taylor was last seen Friday, November 29 at around 8:30 p.m. Her mother says Kristen was a patient at Vantage Point on Crossover Road when she escaped, allegedly leaving with another female patient who has not been identified.

The two teenage girls escaped through a window, reports say.

Kristen weighs 127 pounds, is 5 foot 9 inches tall and was last seen wearing sweats, a t-shirt and white Crocs.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two teenage girls you’re asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555