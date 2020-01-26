CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police need your help searching for a missing teenager.

Police said 17-year-old Johnny Joe Sanchez left his home Saturday following an argument with his father.

His father said he was upset and is concerned for his safety.

Johnny is described to be 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds.

He wears glasses and has a scar under his chin and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and possibly carrying a backpack.



If you have seen Johnny or know his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Corpus Christi police at 361-886-2600.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: