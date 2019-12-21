CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sometimes, one special day or one special night, can make all the difference in someone's life.

This is especially true of our community's most vulnerable population, the homeless citizens of Corpus Christi and surrounding areas.

Tonight is the eve of the Winter Solstice, and there will be more hours of darkness tonight than any other night of the year.

Tony Reyes and the residents of Mission 911 want everyone to know that there is hope at the end of that darkness, and anyone can turn their life around.

"I would want them to come out and understand that there's another way we can all live our lives, the way we want to. It's just up to us to want to do it," said Tony Reyes, Executive Director of Mission 911.

"But they're also regular individuals they're just individuals that have some hard times, so our compassionate hearts have to go out," added Reyes.

If you would like to help Mission 911 or volunteer in any way, call 361-882-0911 or visit their website at http://ccmission911.org/.

