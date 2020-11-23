Mission 911 handing out 250 holiday meals to those in need

Mission 911 teamed up with TXU Energy and NuStar to offer the meals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The spirit of sharing is alive and well in the Coastal Bend this holiday season.

Mission 911 has teamed up with TXU Energy and NuStar to help feed families a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Monday, Nov. 23, volunteers will give out 250 Thanksgiving meals and blankets to those in need. The event will be outdoor and socially distanced.

Food is limited, so the first 250 people in line will receive the meal.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and goes on until food runs out at 911 Park Ave.

Mission 911 staff and volunteers will wear PPE. This is a limited quantity distribution, available to the first 250 people in line.

Nustar said they are proud to partner with TXU Energy to continue the tradition by combining donations for a safe distribution of holiday meals and supplies for those in need.

