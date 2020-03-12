MISSION 911 Holds Charity Golf Tournament Saturday, Dec. 5

Even if you are not playing in the golf tournament, there's still a way you can help Mission 911; and it has to do with a helicopoter!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mission 911, an organization that helps the homeless and people in need get back on their feet and into jobs, is holding their annual golf tournament this Saturday, Dec. 5. While the tournament is already full of teams, there's still a way you can help.

Mission 911 is having a helicopter show up to the Lozano Golf Center (where the tournament will be held). The chopper will drop golf balls that have been purchased and the golf balls that end up closest to a hole (random) will win prizes. To find out how to participate, follow this link:

Funds raised at this charity golf tournament will be used to further the cause of Mission 911, where people " have "a home" where we provide a clean and secure place to sleep, food, clothing, new job opportunities, transportation, along with other special need requests, spiritual guidance and activities. We have strict, but fair, rules for staying here as well as expectations for personal cleanliness, orderly housekeeping with weekly assignments, paying a monthly nominal rent, a curfew and a no-tolerance rule for any use of alcohol, drugs, profanity, aggressive behavior, etc.