CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man was celebrated Sunday night for his part in the Civil Rights Movement.

The community gathered at St. Matthew Baptist Church for a worship celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. King played a huge part in the Civil Rights Movement.

One woman who attended the service said people like Dr. King remind the community that it's not about the color of your skin, but who you are.

"When we get cut or when we get shot, we're all going to bleed red blood," said Elizabeth Dailey. "We're all going to hurt. Your family's going to hurt, my family's going to hurt. So, it comes down to just actually knowing a person's heart and the love that they have for each other."

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb also attended Sunday's service to share a few words.

On Monday, the 34th Annual Commemorative March for Dr. King will kick off at noon at the Nueces County Courthouse.



