VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- An amateur mixed martial arts fighter has been arrested, accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of multiple victims over the course of several months at the Landstown Commons Shopping Center in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Police said the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Imani Immanuel Smith, would sit in his car and ask women passing by for "directions." As the victim approached the vehicle, the suspect would expose and perform a sexual act on himself.

Virginia Beach Police first received reports of the man back in March, but were unable to identify or locate him at the time. Then two additional reports matching the same suspect description were made in June.

After police asked the public if more people experienced similar incidents, several more reports were made of the Landstown flasher.

Investigators now say thanks to the public's help, they were able to identify Smith as the suspect. Smith is charged with six counts of indecent exposure, and four counts of masturbation or simulated in public.

An online MMA website lists Imani Smith as an amateur fighter with a record of 6-8-0.

© 2018 WVEC