CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During a ceremony Friday christening the biggest tanker dock in the Port of Corpus Christi, the company Moda Midstream made a donation to the U.S.S. Lexington Museum.

Moda Midstream presented a $5,000 check to Steve Banta, the former commander at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi and current executive director of the U.S.S. Lexington Museum.

Moda Midstream also donated $15,000 to the USO help federal employees and active-duty service members.