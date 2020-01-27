CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi woman is speaking out about the death of her teenage son hoping to raise awareness and also give back.

On Sunday, a basketball drive was held in Cristian Rodriguez's honor.

Rodriguez was a freshman at Veterans Memorial High School when sadly, at the age of 14, he decided to take his own life.

His mother, still trying to recover from her son's death, dedicates her time raising awareness of suicide and the memory of her son.

His mom said something he always loved was basketball.

"There is hope for a better tomorrow,' Christine Martinez. "Hope is all we have sometimes and suicide takes that away from you."

All of the basketballs collected will be going to non-profits around the Coastal Bend.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, the Nueces Center for Mental Health has a crisis hotline at 1-888-767-4493 and there's also The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

