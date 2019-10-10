ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass Police Department announced that animal control has returned to normal operations.

"The moratorium instituted back in June 2019 on our animal control services has been lifted. As of today, we will return to normal operations," stated Chief Blanchard in a Facebook post.

Severe overcrowding plagued the shelter when an animal abuse investigation filled the facility in June. As a result, a moratorium was placed on animal services, which did not allow the introduction of new animals.

The public was asked to not trap animals that could not be re-homed elsewhere in the wild. Animal control officers did not house stray, loose, or trapped animals during the moratorium.

The moratorium was lifted Thursday, October 6 and Chief Blanchard stated officials worked diligently on finding homes for the animals that once overpopulated their animal shelter.

Animal control also assists the public with the following type of animal calls:

Dangerous animals – The danger factor must be determined by the responding police or animal control officer. Severely injured animals – Animals that require immediate intervention for severe injury and suffering will be tended to by a responding animal control officer.

For more information on the Aransas Pass Animal Shelter please visit their website at https://ap-police.com/moratorium-on-certain-animal-services/

