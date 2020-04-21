CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A mandate to wear a face mask while in a public setting kicked into effect in San Antonio today.

Local businesses in the area will be required to provide face coverings and training for appropriate use to employees in work spaces where people are in close proximity.

Nearby Brooks County also has in order in place that makes protective gear like face masks mandatory for residents who are out and about. The City of Goliad also has a mask and curfew order in place.

The city of Alice also has a mask order in place.

Nueces County does not have a masks ordinance in place, but health officials do recommend wearing some kind of facial covering when in a public setting where social distancing is not possible.