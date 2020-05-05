CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting Wednesday the second phase of construction on Everhart will begin. Construction will extend to the East Side of Everhart Road up to Corona Drive. Here's what you need to know.

All traffic will be shifted to the southbound lanes (west side of Everhart Road) between Holly Road and Corona Drive. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane in each direction.

Drivers traveling northbound between Holly Road and Corona Drive are prohibited from making left -turns at Bonner Drive, Curtis Clark and Corona Drive.

The southbound, left thru-lane along Everhart Road will be closed at the Corona Drive intersection. Thru traffic traveling southbound between SPID and Corona Drive will have to merge into the right, thru-lane to continue southbound. The southbound left-turn lane will remain open at the intersection.

The sidewalks will be closed, along the east side, between Holly Road and Corona Drive.

Northbound traffic on Everhart Road will continue to be allowed to make left turns at the Holly Road intersection.

The right turn lane on Holly Road is closed, but right turns onto northbound Everhart Road is allowed from the right travel lane.