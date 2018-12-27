Weslaco, Texas — New details have been released about the second Guatemalan child to die in Border Patrol custody.

Eight-year-old Felipe Alonzo-Gomez was pronounced dead after several trips to a New Mexico hospital on Christmas eve. Now, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s parent agency is taking several measures to better screen children.

It’s the second death of a migrant child in less than three weeks while in the care of border agents.

CBP said Alonzo-Gomez was taken to the hospital the morning of Christmas Eve, where he was initially diagnosed with a cold and a fever then prescribed antibiotics and ibuprofen.

The boy was released later that afternoon, but his condition worsened in the evening. He was returned to the hospital where he died later that night.

In a statement, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen pointed to immigration loopholes, the abuse of asylum laws, overcrowding of facilities, and lack of resources as underlying issues that pose a risk to migrants seeking to come to the U.S.

Nielsen said DHS will be conducting secondary medical screenings for all the minors in their custody and asked other federal agencies for medical assistance and training.

Gomez was held in custody almost six days, twice as long as permitted under current law.

The boy’s father is reportedly still detained and in contact with Guatemalan authorities.

Meanwhile, the body of seven-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin, who reportedly died of dehydration on Dec. 7, arrived at her hometown in Guatemala where a funeral was held on Christmas day.

An investigation into both of the deaths is underway.

