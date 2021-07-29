More students in schools means more students on the bus

As more students prepare to return to the classroom, bus drivers are preparing to welcome them back as well.

For many students, the return to the classroom is simply a return from the summer break. However, for others, it is a return after more than a year and a half off following remote learning.

"They tend to forget some of the rules and different things that we have in place that are all safety oriented," said Kyle Pelichet, the director of transportation for Corpus Christi Independent School District. "That includes parents ensuring that their children get to those bus stops on time."

From watching the roads to watching the students, Pelichet said a bus driver carries a heavy responsibility.

"The last thing you want is something to happen where the bus is approaching a stop and kids a horse playing and something bad happens," said Pelichet.

For that reason, he said it is important for kids to know school bus etiquette.

"It's always a good idea for parents to visit the bus stop location prior to school starting, that way they can go over where to wait for students, making sure they're standing at least 10 feet or five big steps away from the curb," said Pelichet.

He added it is not only up to students and parents, however, to make sure a kid makes it home safely.

"The biggest thing is to make sure that the driving public is aware that you know the schools zones will be reactivated, and just to slow down and just watch for children walking to and from school," said Pelichet.

Others on the road must be cautious and remember it is back to school time, meaning those warning signs are up.