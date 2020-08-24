More than $100 million in lawsuits filed against company involved in Corpus Christi pipeline explosion

According to Attorney Tony Buzbee, two of the lawsuits, those filed on behalf of Martinez and Espinoza, seek $50 million from Orion.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Orion Marine Construction, Inc., the dredging company reportedly responsible for Friday's pipeline explosion in Corpus Christi.

The lawsuits were filed out of Harris County on behalf of three men who were involved in the explosion -- Miguel Martinez and Rafael Espinoza, who died in the accident, and Jose Delgado, who was injured in the explosion. All three were filed by the Houston-based Buzbee Law Firm.

According to Attorney Tony Buzbee, two of the lawsuits, those filed on behalf of Martinez and Espinoza, seek $50 million from Orion. A third lawsuit on behalf of Delgado -- who was badly burned on his face, back and shoulders -- is seeking $10 million.

Officials said Orion was working for a customer at the Port of Corpus Christi when the accident occurred, and that they were not part of the ongoing ship channel improvement project.