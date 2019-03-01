Weslaco, Texas — New year, same mission as several thousand military personnel deployed to the border are still there helping U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Approximately 2,300 soldiers deployed to the border last November have missed major holidays during the mission to help border agents.

Currently, California leads in numbers with 1,100 servicemen and women stationed at the southern border, followed by Arizona with 650 and Texas with 600.

That’s 58% fewer troops compared to November at the height of the deployment.

President Trump deployed soldiers to help reinforce ports of entry with c-wire and help with transportation of supplies for CBP personnel amid the arrival of a migrant caravan.

The mission is authorized until the end of January with no word yet as to an early withdrawal or an extension.

