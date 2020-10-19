More than 54-thousand Nueces County votes have already been cast this year

Texas is nearly a week into early voting. 3News spoke with early voters in Nueces County on Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas is nearly a week into early voting and so far over twenty five percent of registered voters in Nueces County have punched in their ballot.

On Sunday, several residents of Nueces County made their voices heard, and voted.

"It makes me happy just to know people are so engaged in our country and just how it's gonna go and who's gonna lead it," said Tracy Kassidy, a Nueces County voter.

For some, like Jimmie Hensell, voting means way more than filling in a bubble, or checking a box. It's about freedom.

"We have the right to vote, we have to express our opinions and that is very very special," said Hensell.

Danny Noyola used to be a history teacher. "This right here is the greatest time of the year," said Noyola.

Every four years on the day he gets to vote, his day shines a little bit brighter.

"Whatever you believe in, you get to express your opinion in the ballot box. You get to make decisions in terms of who will be our leaders nationally, statewide, locally. Get to put possible money into schools," Noyola added.

Noyola said the beauty of democracy is getting a say so, but it starts with a vote.

"You have to try before you complain. How do you try? Vote." No matter which side of politics you fall on, there can always be a common ground.

"We appreciate our freedom, and we all need to stick up for that. We need to pull together" Kassidy added.