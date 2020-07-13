Mosaic Project of South Texas cancels all 2020 PRIDE events due to coronavirus pandemic

The organization postponed PRIDE 2020 from June to October due to the pandemic. After monitoring data, local and state orders and guidance from the CDC the organization decided to cancel this year’s PRIDE 2020.

“The health and safety of the LGBTQIA+ community, our sponsors, allies, friends and families in the Coastal Bend must come first. While there will be no in-person PRIDE events in 2020, we encourage everyone to stay strong, stay proud, stay home, if possible, and do your part to limit potential spread of the virus in the Coastal Bend,” said Tom Tagliabue, President of the Mosaic Project of South Texas.