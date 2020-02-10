Mosaic Project of South Texas encouraging people to vote with new campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mosaic Project of South Texas is encouraging everyone to get out and vote with a new campaign.
The group is rolling out fifty bus benches across Corpus Christi with the message "don't sit this one out...vote!"
There's also a Spanish version of the bench. Organizers with the Mosaic Project say about 100 million registered voters across the country did not vote in the last presidential election in 2016.
The group hopes the benches can help serve as a dose of motivation to get more folks to vote.