DALLAS — A pregnant woman who was shot during a robbery on Nov. 2 at a CVS in University Park is doing much better, officials say.

On Friday, University Park police released a photo of Orelia Hollins and her newborn son, Cairo.

Doctors delivered the baby after the shooting. In a news release sent by police Friday, Hollins thanked everyone for their well-wishes following the incident.

Detectives are still looking for the suspect who shot Hollins at the store located at 3012 Mockingbird Lane.

CVS is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest.

University Park police ask anyone who has information about the incident to contact them at 214-987-5370 or www.solveacrime.com.

