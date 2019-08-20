HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A mother riding a motor scooter died in a crash Sunday that involved a Hays County constable.

The crash happened at about 7:10 p.m. on CR 140 and Post Road, just about one mile north of San Marcos. It involved a motor scooter and a Dodge truck that was pulling a flatbed trailer. David Peterson, who is listed as a Hays County constable, was reportedly driving the truck.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the mother was driving the motor scooter going north on Post Road when she crossed a double yellow line in a no-passing lane. She then reportedly hit Peterson's trailer. DPS identified her as 31-year-old Sarah Gee, who died as a result of the crash.

According to a Gofundme page set up by Sarah's sister, Amy Gee, Sarah had a 5-year-old son. The money raised will fund Sarah's funeral and help support her son, Amy said. On the page, Amy added Sarah lost her life in a "mini bike" accident and that she did not have a life insurance policy.

KVUE has reached out to the Hays County Constable's Office for a comment.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Woman riding with Cedric Benson during deadly Austin motorcycle crash was recent UT graduate

Cedric Benson was traveling at high rate of speed during Austin motorcycle crash, police say

The coolest you should keep your house is 78 degrees, federal program recommends