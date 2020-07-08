Multiple events taking place this weekend despite COVID-19 pandemic

These events include the Saxet Gun Show along with HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Despite the ongoing pandemic, some events are making their way back to the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown this weekend.

These events include the Saxet Gun Show along with HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show and they will be taking place both Saturday and Sunday at Fairgrounds.

Jason Green, the General Manager of the Borchard Regional Fairgrounds says the pandemic hit the facility hard forcing many events to either be canceled or postponed, but Green says those two events this weekend will be meeting all state and local safety requirements.