SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead and another woman injured in an incident on the northwest side of San Antonio.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, officers were called to the scene in the 11300 block of Bandera Rd around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a woman in her 20's shot and killed in the back of a barbershop. Another woman, also in her 20's, was found stabbed nearby.

McManus said he believed the incidents are related and stemmed from an altercation that began in front of the barbershop.

"This started from a disturbance in front of the barber shop and escalated to gunfire and a stabbing. I believe that we have a suspect right now," Chief McManus said. "This was not a robbery. Right now, the investigators are digging further to find out as much information as we can."

Police have identified a man in his 30's as a suspect; they have not taken anyone into custody in the incident. McManus said investigators are unsure if the suspect and victims knew each other.