CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday, two people were HALO flighted to the hospital after a major crash in North Aransas County.

Aransas County sheriff's deputies said they responded to a three vehicle accident on I-35 just north of Holiday Beach just after 3 p.m.

Authorities temporarily shut down the highway to investigate the wreck.

Various emergency vehicles were on scene, including two Halo Flight helicopters which airlifted one adult to Christus Spohn Shoreline, and one child to Driscoll Children's hospital.

In total, 11 people were said to be involved in the wreck, including six children.

Reports of broken bones and other injuries were the result of the multiple-vehicle accident, but luckily no fatalities occurred in this horrific accident.