The jury convicted the former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger of murder on Tuesday.

Guyger, 31, was off duty but still in uniform when she mistakenly went into Botham Jean's apartment in Sept. 2018 and fatally shot him.

She claimed self-defense because she thought she was in her own apartment and believed Jean was going to attack her.

Prosecutors argued Guyger missed a number of visual cues when she mistook Jean's apartment, located one floor above her third-floor unit, as her own. One of those clues, they said, was Jean's red doormat.

The former officer was initially taken into custody on a manslaughter charge but was later indicted on a murder charge.

The murder indictment said Guyger intentionally shot Jean, causing his death.

A manslaughter charge would mean Guyger acted recklessly.

Murder carries a sentence of up to life in prison. Manslaughter, which is a second-degree felony, carries a sentencing range of two to 20 years.

The definition of murder:

"A person commits the offense of murder if the person 1) intentionally or knowingly causes the death of an individual or 2) intends to cause serious bodily injury and commits and act clearly dangerous to human life that causes the death of an individual."

The definition of manslaughter:

"Our law provides a person commits the offense of manslaughter if she recklessly causes the death of an individual. A person acts recklessly or is reckless with respect to the result of her conduct when she is aware of but consciously disregards a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the result will occur. The risk must be of such a nature and degree that its disregard constitutes a gross deviation from the standard of care that an ordinary person would exercise under all the circumstances as viewed from the actor’s standpoint."

