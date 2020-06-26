Music helping dementia patients even through pandemic

While the pandemic can be a very isolating time, a home care company is hoping music can help people get through it together.

AUSTIN, Texas — Memory loss can be hard, and being isolated because of COVID-19 isn't making that any easier.

But somehow we find a way to connect through music, even over the internet.

"Those memories just come flooding in when you hear that song, it's just amazing how that triggers the memory," said Steve Toll, who performs on ComForCare's Facebook live every day singing songs that many dementia patients grew up with.

That's playing for people like Eddy Stephens, who's watching and playing along at home.

"Yeah, that was good," he said.

"It just brings all the life back and all the memories from moments that we've shared," said his wife, Judy.

She can recognize the biggest difference.

"Yes, lots of smiles and enthusiasm. He likes the drums and the rhythm," she said.

"Because our long term memory stays with us the longest, so when someone hears songs from their youth, they connect to it," said Brad Massey, who is the owner of ComForCare.

ComForCare is the home care company putting on Steve's daily performances since they can no longer do the live, in-person music as they did before COVID-19.

"The idea with music is not only do you hear it, but you feel it," he said. "So the music has been a small piece of allowing them to feel and be connected with others."

"The songs are so age-appropriate, we really like that," said Judy. "I think it was being connected with another individual ... singing along with somebody else."

"The music is a way we can connect with someone so they feel united and feel that safe feeling," explained Steve.

Making isolation just a little more connected through music.