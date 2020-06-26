x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (3) »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

news

Music helping dementia patients even through pandemic

While the pandemic can be a very isolating time, a home care company is hoping music can help people get through it together.

AUSTIN, Texas — Memory loss can be hard, and being isolated because of COVID-19 isn't making that any easier.

But somehow we find a way to connect through music, even over the internet.

"Those memories just come flooding in when you hear that song, it's just amazing how that triggers the memory," said Steve Toll, who performs on ComForCare's Facebook live every day singing songs that many dementia patients grew up with. 

That's playing for people like Eddy Stephens, who's watching and playing along at home. 

"Yeah, that was good," he said. 

"It just brings all the life back and all the memories from moments that we've shared," said his wife, Judy. 

She can recognize the biggest difference. 

"Yes, lots of smiles and enthusiasm. He likes the drums and the rhythm," she said.

"Because our long term memory stays with us the longest, so when someone hears songs from their youth, they connect to it," said Brad Massey, who is the owner of ComForCare.

RELATED: 

Local musicians, venues try to stay afloat amid Coronavirus

South Austin woman projects movies for neighbors and others while allowing social distancing

ComForCare is the home care company putting on Steve's daily performances since they can no longer do the live, in-person music as they did before COVID-19.

"The idea with music is not only do you hear it, but you feel it," he said. "So the music has been a small piece of allowing them to feel and be connected with others."

"The songs are so age-appropriate, we really like that," said Judy. "I think it was being connected with another individual ... singing along with somebody else." 

"The music is a way we can connect with someone so they feel united and feel that safe feeling," explained Steve.

Making isolation just a little more connected through music.

RELATED: Livestreams and virtual tip jars: How Austin musicians are coping during the pandemic

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

North Texas family shaken after 18 relatives test positive for COVID-19 following family gathering

Hundreds of Austin ISD staff asked to quarantine after confirmed COVID-19 cases

Gov. Abbott issues order that suspends elective surgeries in Travis, Bexar, Harris, Dallas counties